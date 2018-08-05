RUPERT – New items at the DeMary Memorial Library in Rupert:
Fiction: “The Last Time I Lied” by Riley Sager. A young woman returns to her childhood summer camp to uncover the truth about a tragedy that happened there fifteen years ago.
Fiction: “Marry Me” by Sundown by Johanna Lindsey. Captivating adventure in 1880s Montana, where passions and gold fever run high as an American heiress turn to a rugged mountain man to help her locate her father’s fortune.
Mystery: “A Gathering of Secrets” by Linda Castillo. A deadly fire exposes the dark side of Amish life.
Fiction: “The Good Fight” by Danielle Steel
Fiction:” Cottage by the Sea” by Debbie Macomber
Fiction: “The Late Bloomers’ Club” by Louise Miller
Fiction: “The Other Woman” by Daniel Silva
Mystery:” Rescued” by David Rosenfelt
