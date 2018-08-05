Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RUPERT – New items at the DeMary Memorial Library in Rupert:

Fiction: “The Last Time I Lied” by Riley Sager. A young woman returns to her childhood summer camp to uncover the truth about a tragedy that happened there fifteen years ago.

Fiction: “Marry Me” by Sundown by Johanna Lindsey. Captivating adventure in 1880s Montana, where passions and gold fever run high as an American heiress turn to a rugged mountain man to help her locate her father’s fortune.

Mystery: “A Gathering of Secrets” by Linda Castillo. A deadly fire exposes the dark side of Amish life.

Fiction: “The Good Fight” by Danielle Steel

Fiction:” Cottage by the Sea” by Debbie Macomber

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

Fiction: “The Late Bloomers’ Club” by Louise Miller

Fiction: “The Other Woman” by Daniel Silva

Mystery:” Rescued” by David Rosenfelt

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments