DeMary Library Booknotes

RUPERT — New items coming to DeMary Memorial Library, 417 7th Street.

Fiction: "A Bride of Convenience" by Jody Hedlund. After heartbreaking loss, a marriage of convenience holds more appeal than ever before.

Fiction: "The House at the End of the Moor" by Michelle Griep. She’s on the run from her past. He’s on the run from the law. But no one can run forever.

Fiction: "An Appalachian Summer" by Ann H. Gabhart. Discover what happens when one intrepid young woman steps away from the past into a beautiful, wide-open future.

Fiction: "Dead Silence" by Robin Caroll

Fiction: "The Water Keeper" by Charles Martin

Fiction: "Crushing Depths" by Dani Pettrey

Fiction: "A Single Spark" by Judith Miller

Fiction: "Love’s Mountain Quest" by Misty m Beller

Fiction: "The Lost Lieutenant" by Erica Vetsch

Fiction: "Line by Line" by Jennifer Delamere

Fiction: "River" by Dean Hughes

