DeMary Library Booknotes

RUPERT — New items coming to DeMary Memorial Library, 417 7th Street.
Fiction: "A Bride of Convenience" by Jody Hedlund. After heartbreaking loss, a marriage of convenience holds more appeal than ever before.
Fiction: "The House at the End of the Moor" by Michelle Griep. She’s on the run from her past. He’s on the run from the law. But no one can run forever.
Fiction: "An Appalachian Summer" by Ann H. Gabhart. Discover what happens when one intrepid young woman steps away from the past into a beautiful, wide-open future.
Fiction: "Dead Silence" by Robin Caroll
Fiction: "The Water Keeper" by Charles Martin
Fiction: "Crushing Depths" by Dani Pettrey
Fiction: "A Single Spark" by Judith Miller
Fiction: "Love’s Mountain Quest" by Misty m Beller
Fiction: "The Lost Lieutenant" by Erica Vetsch
Fiction: "Line by Line" by Jennifer Delamere
Fiction: "River" by Dean Hughes
