DeMary Library Booknotes

RUPERT — New items coming to DeMary Memorial Library, 417 7th Street.
Fiction: “Playing Nice” by JP Delaney. What if you found out that your family isn’t yours at all? How far would you go to protect them?
Mystery: “Half Moon Bay” by Jonathan Kellerman. Deputy Coroner Clay Edison discovers that buried secrets can be deadly.
Fiction: “Deadlock” by Catherine Coulter. Savich and Sherlock face two baffling mysteries and a relentless psychopath bent on revenge.
Fiction: “A Walk Along the Beach” by Debbie Macomber
Mystery: “1st Case” by James Patterson
Fiction: “Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
Fiction: “The Lost and Found Bookshop” by Susan Wiggs
Mystery: “Muzzled” by David Rosenfelt
Fiction: “Deadly Touch” by Heather Graham
Fiction: “When She Was Good” by Michael Robotham
LP-Fiction: “A Blessing to Cherish” by Lauraine Snelling
