DeMary Library Booknotes
DeMary Library Booknotes

DeMary Library Booknotes

RUPERT — New items coming to DeMary Memorial Library, 417 7th Street.

Fiction: “Playing Nice” by JP Delaney. What if you found out that your family isn’t yours at all? How far would you go to protect them?

Mystery: “Half Moon Bay” by Jonathan Kellerman. Deputy Coroner Clay Edison discovers that buried secrets can be deadly.

Fiction: “Deadlock” by Catherine Coulter. Savich and Sherlock face two baffling mysteries and a relentless psychopath bent on revenge.

Fiction: “A Walk Along the Beach” by Debbie Macomber

Mystery: “1st Case” by James Patterson

Fiction: “Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett

Fiction: “The Lost and Found Bookshop” by Susan Wiggs

Mystery: “Muzzled” by David Rosenfelt

Fiction: “Deadly Touch” by Heather Graham

Fiction: “When She Was Good” by Michael Robotham

LP-Fiction: “A Blessing to Cherish” by Lauraine Snelling

