DeMary Library Booknotes

RUPERT — New items that have arrived at the DeMary Memorial Library, 417 7th Street, Rupert.

Fiction: "One Little Lie" by Colleen Coble. It started with one little lie. But Jane Hardy will do everything in her power to uncover the truth.

Fiction: "The Socialite" by J’Nell Ciesielski. Glamour, treachery, and romance collide when an English socialite throws herself into the dangerous arms of Nazi-occupied Paris.

Fiction: "Stay With Me" by Becky Wade. Loving her is a risk he can’t afford…and can’t resist.

Fiction: "A Mosaic of Wings" by Kimberly Duffy

Fiction: "A Gilded Lady" by Elizabeth Camden

Fiction: "Standoff" by Patricia Bradley

Fiction: "Storing Up Trouble" by Jen Turano

Fiction: "What Momma Left Behind" by Cindy K Sproles

Fiction: "The Heart Of A Hero" by Susan May Warren

Fiction: "At Love’s Command" by Karen Witemeyer

Fiction: "If For Any Reason" by Courtney Walsh

