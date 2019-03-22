RUPERT — New items at the DeMary Memorial Library:
Fiction: “Almost Home” by Valerie Fraser Luesse. The things that tear us apart can also bring us together.
Fiction: “In The Shadow of Croft Towers” by Abigail Wilson. Croft Towers holds more than its share of secrets…and Sybil is determined to uncover them all.
Fiction: “My Heart Belongs in the Blue Ridge” by Pepper Basham. A British missionary meets a chilly welcome in a remote Appalachian Community.
Mystery: “A Justified Murder” by Jude Deveraux
Mystery: “Death in Provence” by Serena Kent
Fiction: “Far Side of the Sea” by Kate Breslin
Mystery: “The Coffee Club Mysteries” by Darlene Franklin
LP-Fiction: “When You Are Near” by Tracie Peterson
LP-Fiction: “Never Tell” by Lisa Gardner
LP-Western: “Knight’s Odyssey” by W. Michael Farmer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.