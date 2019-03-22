Try 3 months for $3

RUPERT — New items at the DeMary Memorial Library:

Fiction: “Almost Home” by Valerie Fraser Luesse. The things that tear us apart can also bring us together.

Fiction: “In The Shadow of Croft Towers” by Abigail Wilson. Croft Towers holds more than its share of secrets…and Sybil is determined to uncover them all.

Fiction: “My Heart Belongs in the Blue Ridge” by Pepper Basham. A British missionary meets a chilly welcome in a remote Appalachian Community.

Mystery: “A Justified Murder” by Jude Deveraux

Mystery: “Death in Provence” by Serena Kent

Fiction: “Far Side of the Sea” by Kate Breslin

Mystery: “The Coffee Club Mysteries” by Darlene Franklin

LP-Fiction: “When You Are Near” by Tracie Peterson

LP-Fiction: “Never Tell” by Lisa Gardner

LP-Western: “Knight’s Odyssey” by W. Michael Farmer

