RUPERT — New items at the DeMary Memorial Library in Rupert:

Fiction: ‘Killing Tide’ by Dani Pettrey. A corpse that only leads to secrets. An old flame wit danger written all over her. Things are about to get very complicated.

Fiction: “A Glitter of Gold” by Liz Johnson. Discover a treasure worth more than all the pirate gold in the world.

Mystery: “Vow of Justice” by Lynette Eason. Playing dead might just get her killed.

Fiction: “A Reluctant Belle” by Beth White

Mystery: “Fire Storm” by Nancy Mehl

Fiction: “Over the Line” by Kelly Irvin

Fiction: “Deadly Intentions” by Lisa Harris

Fiction: “Cross My Heart” by Robin Lee Hatcher

Fiction: “Storm Rising” by Ronie Kendig

Mystery: “Cold Aim” by Janice Cantore

Fiction: “The Bookshop on the Shore” by Jenny Colgan

