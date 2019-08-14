RUPERT — New items at the DeMary Memorial Library in Rupert:
Fiction: ‘Killing Tide’ by Dani Pettrey. A corpse that only leads to secrets. An old flame wit danger written all over her. Things are about to get very complicated.
Fiction: “A Glitter of Gold” by Liz Johnson. Discover a treasure worth more than all the pirate gold in the world.
Mystery: “Vow of Justice” by Lynette Eason. Playing dead might just get her killed.
Fiction: “A Reluctant Belle” by Beth White
Mystery: “Fire Storm” by Nancy Mehl
Fiction: “Over the Line” by Kelly Irvin
Fiction: “Deadly Intentions” by Lisa Harris
Fiction: “Cross My Heart” by Robin Lee Hatcher
Fiction: “Storm Rising” by Ronie Kendig
Mystery: “Cold Aim” by Janice Cantore
Fiction: “The Bookshop on the Shore” by Jenny Colgan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.