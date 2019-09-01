{{featured_button_text}}

RUPERT — New items at the DeMary Memorial Library:

Fiction: "Labyrinth" by Catherine Coulter. Agent Savich and Sherlock stumble into a bizarre case that’s more complicated and twisted than any they’ve ever encountered.

Fiction: "Game of Snipers" by Stephen Hunter. Master sniper Bob Lee Swagger must confront the one enemy he never thought he’d encounter: his equal.

Fiction: "Window on the Bay" by Debbie Macomber. When a single mom becomes an empty nester, she spreads her wings to rediscover herself-and her passions.

Fiction: "Smoke Screen" by Iris Johansen

Mystery: "Bark of Night" by David Rosenfelt

Fiction: "The New Girl" by Daniel Silva

Mystery: "Shamed" by Linda Castillo

Fiction: "The Russian" by Ben Coes

Fiction: "The Seekers" by Heather Graham

Fiction: "The Chelsea Girls" by Fiona Davis

