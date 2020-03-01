DeMary Library Booknotes

RUPERT — New items coming to the DeMary Memorial Library, 417 7th Street.

Fiction: "Promises of the Heart" by Nan Rossiter. Can the course they’ve set for the future handle a slight detour?

Fiction: "Blindside" by James Patterson. The mayor of New York has a daughter who’s missing and in danger. Detective Michael Bennett has a son who’s in prison. The two strike an intriguing deal.

Fiction: "Golden in Death" by J.D. Robb. Homicide detective Eve Dallas investigates a murder with a mysterious motive-and a terrifying weapon.

Fiction: "Sister" by Choice by Susan Mallery

Mystery: "Above the Bay of Angels" by Rhys Bowen

Fiction: "The Authenticity Project" by Clare Pooley

Mystery: "The Museum of Desire" by Jonathan Kellerman

Fantasy: "The Unspoken Name" by A.K. Larkwood

Mystery: "The Third to Die" by Allison Brennan

Mystery: "The Sun Down Motel" by Simone St. James

