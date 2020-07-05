DeMary Library Booknotes (copy)
DeMary Library Booknotes

RUPERT — New items at the DeMary Memorial Library, 417 7th Street.

Mystery: “The Familiar Dark” by Amy Engel. Sometimes the answers are worse than the questions…

Fiction: “The Split” by Sharon Bolton. No matter how far you run, some secrets will always catch up with you…

Fiction: “Masked Prey” by John Sandford. Lucas Davenport investigates a vitriolic blog that seems to be targeting the children of U.S. politicians.

Fiction: The Wedding Dress by Danielle Steel

Fiction: The New Husband by D.J. Palmer

Fiction: Sunrise on Half Moon Bay by Robyn Carr

Fiction: The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi

Fiction: The Book of Lost Friends by Lisa Wingate

Western: The Shotgun Wedding by William W. Johnstone

Fiction: The Final Deception by Heather Graham

