 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DeMary Library Booknotes

DeMary Library book notes

  • 0

Fiction: The Letter from Briarton Park by Sarah E Ladd —  In Regency England, one letter will alter a young woman’s fate when it summons her to Briarton Park, an ancient place that holds the secrets of her past and the keys to her future.

Fiction: Written on the Wind by Elizabeth Camden — He carries a dangerous secret, but can he survive long enough to expose it?

Fiction: A Rose for the Resistance by Angela K Couch — A French woman and German soldier form a truce.

Fiction: Mrs. Witherspoon Goes To War by Mary Davis

Fiction: The Heart of a Cowboy by Jody Hedlund

Fiction: When the Day Comes by Gabrielle Meyer

Fiction: All That Fills Us by Autumn Lytle

Fiction: A Healer’s Promise by Misty M Beller

People are also reading…

Fiction: To Tame a Cowboy by Jody Hedlund

CD-Mystery: Recovery Agent by Janet Evanovich

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Businesses reflect on downtown fire

Businesses reflect on downtown fire

Reflecting on what they lost, Eve Collins, Susan Buhler and the Castaneda family look to the future after the fire that destroyed the iconic Radio Rondevoo building.

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia intensifies attacks on Mariupol

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News