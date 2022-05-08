DeMary Library book notes

Fiction: The Letter from Briarton Park by Sarah E Ladd — In Regency England, one letter will alter a young woman’s fate when it summons her to Briarton Park, an ancient place that holds the secrets of her past and the keys to her future.

Fiction: Written on the Wind by Elizabeth Camden — He carries a dangerous secret, but can he survive long enough to expose it?

Fiction: A Rose for the Resistance by Angela K Couch — A French woman and German soldier form a truce.

Fiction: Mrs. Witherspoon Goes To War by Mary Davis

Fiction: The Heart of a Cowboy by Jody Hedlund

Fiction: When the Day Comes by Gabrielle Meyer

Fiction: All That Fills Us by Autumn Lytle

Fiction: A Healer’s Promise by Misty M Beller

Fiction: To Tame a Cowboy by Jody Hedlund

CD-Mystery: Recovery Agent by Janet Evanovich

