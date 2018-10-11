RUPERT — The DeMary Memorial Library in Rupert will be adding the following books:
“Mystery: A Secret to Die For” by Lisa Harris. Psychologist Grace Callahan has no idea that she has a secret-and a target on her back.
Fiction: “The Reluctant Warrior” by Mary Connealy. He thought his toughest tests were behind him. But nothing could prepare him for trying to win back the love of his daughter.
Mystery: “Hidden Peril” by Irene Hannon. The most dangerous enemy is the one who has nothing to lose.
Fiction: “Shelter of the Most High” by Connilyn Cossette
Mystery: “Murder at the Flamingo” by Rachel McMillan
Fiction: “Talk of the Town” by Lisa Wingate
Mystery: “Formula of Deception” by Carrie Stuart Parks
Fiction: “Return of the Song” by Phyllis Clark Nichols
Fiction: “Legacy of Mercy” by Lynn Austin
Fiction: “As the Tide Comes In” by Cindy Woodsmall
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.