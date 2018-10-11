Try 1 month for 99¢

RUPERT — The DeMary Memorial Library in Rupert will be adding the following books:

“Mystery: A Secret to Die For” by Lisa Harris. Psychologist Grace Callahan has no idea that she has a secret-and a target on her back.

Fiction: “The Reluctant Warrior” by Mary Connealy. He thought his toughest tests were behind him. But nothing could prepare him for trying to win back the love of his daughter.

Mystery: “Hidden Peril” by Irene Hannon. The most dangerous enemy is the one who has nothing to lose.

Fiction: “Shelter of the Most High” by Connilyn Cossette

Mystery: “Murder at the Flamingo” by Rachel McMillan

Fiction: “Talk of the Town” by Lisa Wingate

Mystery: “Formula of Deception” by Carrie Stuart Parks

Fiction: “Return of the Song” by Phyllis Clark Nichols

Fiction: “Legacy of Mercy” by Lynn Austin

Fiction: “As the Tide Comes In” by Cindy Woodsmall

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments