RUPERT — The DeMary Memorial Library, 417 7th Street in Rupert will celebrate Dr. Seuss Day at the library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. There will be activities, a balloon artist, cake, and a free book for every child.
The Adult Book Club will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, February 27. The book for February is “Educated” by Tara Westover. The Book Club is open to all, and anyone who wishes to join may ask for a copy, with or without a library card.
On Mondays, Teen Club meets at 4 p.m. All teens 11 and up are invited to join the activities. Snacks will be provided.
Tuesdays, Maker Space is held at 4 p.m. This STEM-based activity encourages children to explore, create, and use their imagination.
Wednesdays, the After School Program is held at 4 p.m. This educational children’s program uses food crafts to help explain different subjects such as science and history.
The library has Storytime at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursdays, This pre-K program helps build early literacy skills and includes activities based on the stories that are read each week.
Movie nights are at 5 p.m. on Fridays. Remaining movies for February are “Leap!” on Feb. 21, and “Sing” on Feb. 28.
