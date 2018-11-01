Try 1 month for 99¢

RUPERT — New items which will soon be at the DeMary Memorial Library in Rupert include:

Fiction: “Leverage in Death” by J.D. Robb. Lieutenant Eve Dallas puzzles over a bizarre suicide bombing in a Manhattan office building.

Fiction: “Holy Ghost” by John Sandford. Virgil flowers investigates a murder-and a miracle.

Fiction: “Vince Flynn Red War” by Kyle Mills. One of America’s most determined enemies is suddenly advancing…can covert operative Mitch Rapp turn the tables?

Fiction: “Every Breath” by Nicholas Sparks

Fiction: “Shadow Tyrants” by Clive Cussler

Fiction: “Safe and Sound” by Fern Michaels

Mystery: “Depth of Winter” by Craig Johnson

Fiction: “Ambush” by James Patterson

Mystery: “The Dead Ringer” by M.C. Beaton

Fiction: “Vendetta” by Iris Johansen

Sci-Fiction: “Legion” by Brandon Sanderson

