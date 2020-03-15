DeMary Booknotes

New items at the DeMary Memorial Library in Rupert:

Mystery: “Last Girl Standing” by Lisa Jackson. A tight-knit high school “It” clique takes a dark turn when one member is lost to a tragedy. But it’s only the first in a series of misfortunes as the friends become frenemies, and the girls become women who wonder who will be the last one standing…

Mystery: “Coconut Layer Cake Murder” by Joanne Fluke. Bakery owner Hannah Swensen is leaving Lake Eden to help a friend in sunny California. But an unexpected phone call swiftly brings her back to a cold Minnesota wineter…and murder…

Fiction: “The Runaway Bride” by Jody Hedlund. Haunted by mistakes in her past, will she ever again trust her heart to another?

Mystery: “The Big Lie” by James Grippando

Fiction: “A Long Time Comin’” by Robin W. Pearson

Fiction: “Brunch at Bittersweet Cafe” by Carla Laureano

Fiction: “More Than We Remember” by Christina Suzann Nelson

Fiction: “Woman of Sunlight” by Mary Connealy

Fiction: “Like Flames in the Night” by Connilyn Cossette

LP-Fiction: “Secrets of My Heart” by Tracie Peterson

