RUPERT — New items at the DeMary Memorial Library in Rupert.

Fiction: “Convergence” by Ginny L Yttrup. A psychologist paralyzed by fear. A mother propelled by love. A Stalker bent on destruction.

Mystery: “The White City” by Grace Hitchcock. Mysterious disappearances taint the Chicago World’s Fair.

Fiction: “Driftwood Bay” by Irene Hannon. A springtime of second chances and new beginnings…

Fiction: “The Erie Canal Brides” by Johnnie Alexander

Mystery: “Justice Delivered” by Patricia Bradley

LP-Western: “Die by the Gun” by William W. Johnstone

LP-Western: “Mr. Pettigrew” by L.J. Martin

Fiction: “Britt-Maria Was Here” by Fredrik Backman

Non-Fiction: “Code Talker” by Chester Nez

Non-Fiction: “Last Hope Island” by Lynne Olson

