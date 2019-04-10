RUPERT — New items at the DeMary Memorial Library in Rupert.
Fiction: “Convergence” by Ginny L Yttrup. A psychologist paralyzed by fear. A mother propelled by love. A Stalker bent on destruction.
Mystery: “The White City” by Grace Hitchcock. Mysterious disappearances taint the Chicago World’s Fair.
Fiction: “Driftwood Bay” by Irene Hannon. A springtime of second chances and new beginnings…
Fiction: “The Erie Canal Brides” by Johnnie Alexander
Mystery: “Justice Delivered” by Patricia Bradley
LP-Western: “Die by the Gun” by William W. Johnstone
LP-Western: “Mr. Pettigrew” by L.J. Martin
Fiction: “Britt-Maria Was Here” by Fredrik Backman
Non-Fiction: “Code Talker” by Chester Nez
Non-Fiction: “Last Hope Island” by Lynne Olson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.