RUPERT — New items at DeMary Memorial Library in Rupert:
- Fiction: “Willing To Die” by Lisa Jackson. A killer on the loose in Grizzly Falls, Montana, makes the business of murder deeply personal for Detectives Regan Pescoli and Selena Alvarez.
- Mystery: “Triple Jeopardy” by Anne Perry. Against his better judgement, young lawyer Daniel Pitt must defend a British diplomat who may be involved in a cover-up for murder.
- Sci-Fiction: “Master & Apprentice” by Claudia Gray. An unexpected offer threatens the bond between Que-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi as the two Jedi navigate dangerous new planet and an uncertain future.
- Mystery: “The A List” by J.A. Jance
- Fiction: “Neon Prey” by John Sandford
- Fiction: “The 18th Abduction” by James Patterson
- Mystery: “Someone Knows” by Lisa Scottoline
- Fiction: “Redemption” by David Baldacci
- Mystery: “The tale Teller” by Anne Hillerman
- Fiction: “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by heather Morris
