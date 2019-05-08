{{featured_button_text}}

RUPERT — New items at DeMary Memorial Library in Rupert:

  • Fiction: “Willing To Die” by Lisa Jackson. A killer on the loose in Grizzly Falls, Montana, makes the business of murder deeply personal for Detectives Regan Pescoli and Selena Alvarez.
  • Mystery: “Triple Jeopardy” by Anne Perry. Against his better judgement, young lawyer Daniel Pitt must defend a British diplomat who may be involved in a cover-up for murder.
  • Sci-Fiction: “Master & Apprentice” by Claudia Gray. An unexpected offer threatens the bond between Que-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi as the two Jedi navigate dangerous new planet and an uncertain future.
  • Mystery: “The A List” by J.A. Jance
  • Fiction: “Neon Prey” by John Sandford
  • Fiction: “The 18th Abduction” by James Patterson
  • Mystery: “Someone Knows” by Lisa Scottoline
  • Fiction: “Redemption” by David Baldacci
  • Mystery: “The tale Teller” by Anne Hillerman
  • Fiction: “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by heather Morris
