{{featured_button_text}}

MEDFORD/SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Tufts University recently announced the dean's list for the spring 2019 semester.

Local students earning honors on the dean's list include Maya Scandinaro, a freshman, of Sun Valley and Olivia Wentzell, a junior, of Hailey.

Dean's list honors at the university require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.

Tufts University has campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and Grafton, Massachusetts, and in Talloires, France.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments