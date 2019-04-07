{{featured_button_text}}
DAR Media Awards

Times-News reporters Mychel Matthews, left, and Julie Wootton-Greener receive media awards from Daughters of the American Revolution.

 COURTESY PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution held an awards reception March 9. DAR Media Awards were presented to Times-News reporters Mychel Matthews and Julie Wootton-Greener for Veterans Day articles published in November 2018. The award recognizes print or broadcast media whose work supports patriotism, education and historic preservation.

Matthews was honored for her Times-News Big Story “100 years later: Remembering Magic Valley soldiers who served in World War I.” The Nov. 11 article featured an interview with Betty Pastoor about her uncle Ken Brown, who was killed in action in France during the war.

Wootton-Greener received the award for her Nov. 13 article “‘I'll never forget it’: Veterans share memories and life lessons with Kimberly students.” The article described the special Veterans Day assembly at Kimberly High School and included the stories of four local veterans.

The articles, including photos by Times-News chief photographer Drew Nash, were on display during the awards reception.

More information: twinfallsdar@gmail.com or 208-308-1810.

