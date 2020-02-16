TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has announced the winners in two contests for local students. Award winners were honored at an awards reception Feb. 8 at the Twin Falls Reformed Church.
The DAR Good Citizens scholarship program recognizes high school seniors who exemplify the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. Each high school selects its own winner, who then competes in the chapter contest. Students are judged on the basis of a timed essay on a patriotic theme as well as their academic achievements, school activities, community service and letters of recommendation.
The chapter winners were: first place, Kaitlynn Ayers, Twin Falls High School; second place, Sydney Larsen, Filer High School; and third place, Madison Flick, Wendell High School.
Other school winners were: Brylea Utz, Bliss High School; Autumn Montgomery, Buhl High School; Grace Loman, Castleford High School; Cassandra Gibson, Hansen High School; Meg Walker, Kimberly High School; Alicia Easterday, Lighthouse Christian School; Tylar Donnelly, Magic Valley High School; and Daniela Aguilar Carranza, Murtaugh High School.
Awards were also presented to winners in DAR’s Junior American Citizens creative expression contests. The theme was “The 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment: American Women Rise and Shine.”
First-place chapter winners were: poster design, grade 4, Lucy Moffitt, Sawtooth Elementary School; poster design, grade 6, Kaylee Lierman, homeschooled; postage stamp design, grade 4, Tom Rands, Sawtooth Elementary School; postage stamp design, grade 6, Jillian Vieu, South Hills Middle School; poetry, grade 6, Rachel Vieu, South Hills Middle School; and short story, grade 4, Hannah Seaman, Sawtooth Elementary School.
All six chapter winners received first-place awards in the state-level contest and their entries have been forwarded to a six-state Northwest Division contest.
For both programs, more than $1,400 was distributed to student winners, who also received certificates and pins. The programs were supported in part by a grant from the Janice Seagraves Family Foundation.
DAR is a national organization promoting patriotism, education and historic preservation. More information: twinfallsdar@gmail.com or 208-308-1810.
