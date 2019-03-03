Try 3 months for $3

BUHL — The date has been changed for an AARP Driver Safety Class in Buhl. The class will meet from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at First Christian Church, 1005 Poplar St.

The class is designed to help seniors compensate for the normal physiological changes which tend to make driving more difficult.

To register, call 208-308-1670.

