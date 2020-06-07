Darrington earns Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GLENDALE, Arizona — Cody Darrington, D.O., of Raft River, has completed the Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (D.O.) degree at the Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine (AZCOM) of Midwestern University. Conferring of degrees took place in a virtual graduation ceremony hosted by Midwestern University.

Dr. Darrington is the son of Raft River residents Kenny and Cheryl Darrington. He graduated from Declo High School in 2008 and earned a B.S. in biology from Utah State University in 2015. He plans to complete a family medicine residency at Travis Air Force Base near Davis, California as a captain in the United States Air Force.

The osteopathic medical profession employs a patient-centered, holistic approach to health care, with an emphasis on primary care and preventive medicine. Osteopathic physicians (D.O.s) enjoy the same rights and privileges as allopathic physicians (M.D.s) and possess an additional skill to treat patients: osteopathic manipulative medicine (OMM).

