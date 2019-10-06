TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is accepting entries for its Junior American Citizens creative expression contests and American history essay contests. Public and private school classrooms, home-schooled students, youth groups and individual students are encouraged to enter. All entries must be postmarked by Dec. 6.
Junior American Citizens contests for poster design, postage stamp design, poetry and short story are open to students in grades 1-12. All entries must be based on the theme “The 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment — American Women Rise and Shine.” Entries must meet specific requirements for size or presentation.
For the American history essay contest, the topic for grades 5-8 is “The Voyage of the Mayflower.” Essays must be 300-600 words for students in grade 5 or 600-1,000 words for students in grades 6-8.
Students in grades 9-12 are invited to enter the Christopher Columbus essay contest, with the theme “A Sailor’s Experiences as Part of Christopher Columbus’ First Expedition to the Americas.” Essays must be 800-1,200 words.
Local winners will be recognized at a reception in February and have their entries forwarded for consideration for state, regional and national awards.
Daughters of the American Revolution is a national organization promoting patriotism, education and historic preservation.
For more information and complete contest rules, e-mail twinfallsdar@gmail.com or call 208-308-1810.
