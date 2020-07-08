D.L. Evans Bank hires new officer

He has 32 years of banking experience, beginning his banking career in Texas working for small community banks as a credit and note clerk, loan review officer, bank manager, and commercial loan officer. He then moved to California and worked for several small to medium sized financial institutions as a commercial loan officer, bank manager, regional credit director and chief credit officer. When the last institution he worked for was purchased by a larger institution, Ricky decided to relocate and seek employment with a community bank. Ricky graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Agricultural Systems Management.