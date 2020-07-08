D.L. Evans Bank hires new officer

D.L. Evans Bank has announced the hiring of Ricky Fleischer as a vice president credit administration officer for the Bank.
He has 32 years of banking experience, beginning his banking career in Texas working for small community banks as a credit and note clerk, loan review officer, bank manager, and commercial loan officer. He then moved to California and worked for several small to medium sized financial institutions as a commercial loan officer, bank manager, regional credit director and chief credit officer. When the last institution he worked for was purchased by a larger institution, Ricky decided to relocate and seek employment with a community bank. Ricky graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Agricultural Systems Management.
Fleischer and his family are familiar with the Southern Idaho area. He invites his customers, friends, and family to visit him at the Corporate Office, 375 North Overland Avenue in Burley. He can be reached by phone at 208-678-8615.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!