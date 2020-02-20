D.L. Evans Bank announces employees of the year
D.L. Evans Bank announces employees of the year

D.L. Evans Bank recently announced its 2019 Regional Employees of the Year as follows:

· Magic Valley/Wood River: Alejandra Martinez Zarate – Senior Teller/Backup Financial Services Representative, Twin Falls Financial Center

· Treasure Valley: Tracy Felton – Operations Supervisor, Boise Vista branch

· Western Idaho: Sherry Amick – Loan Assistant/Backup Financial Services Representative , Caldwell branch

· Northern Utah: Kelli Shaw – Senior Loan Assistant, Tremonton branch

· Eastern Idaho: Taylor Noble – Operations Supervisor, Ammon branch

· Mini-Cassia: LiAnna Good – Personal Banker, South Burley branch

· Administrative Staff – Mini-Cassia Area: Caylie Wickham – Business Banking Customer Service Representative, Corporate

· Administrative Staff – Treasure Valley Area: Krissa Hernandez – SBA Lending Specialist, Corporate

Bank officials said the employees exemplify commitment to success, contribute to business development, volunteer in their communities and have exceptional overall performance. 

