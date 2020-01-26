{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — D.L. Evans Bank is accepting applications for the Bank’s 2020 scholarship program. Each winner will receive a $2,000 scholarship, with a total of $32,000 being awarded. The funds can be used at any accredited college, university, or trade school in the United States. Graduating high school seniors are invited to apply. Information on scholarship applications, deadline, and criteria is available at www.dlevans.com/scholarships

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments