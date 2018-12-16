TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will be offering “5S and Lean Manufacturing Training” from 2:30 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays from Jan. 23 through Jan. 30. The class will meet in the Health Science and Human Services Center Room 154 on the CSI campus. Cost is $149 per person.
In today’s competitive environment, companies are fueling growth through leaner operations. Adopting lean practices, which focus on the elimination of waste through the enterprise, create cost savings while establishing an environment of continuous improvement.
You now have the opportunity to increase productivity and boost the bottom line by mastering the principles and processes to transform your business by doing more with less through a lean approach through our two-day interactive and hands-on training.
Dave O’Connell is a manufacturing specialist with more than 30 years of manufacturing and food processing experience. Dave and his wife, Staci, live in Pocatello. Dave was introduced to advanced manufacturing practices early in his career at General Electric where he attended a Deming Four Day Seminar and learned Statistical Process Control and Continuous Improvement. He continued to increase his skills and knowledge in these areas by getting his Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certification (2004) and Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Certification (2017). Dave received advanced training in Training Within Industry, a simple, yet effective, method for training employees, dealing with people problems, and effectively using resources in the workplace.
Dave received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from Mesa State College in Grand Junction, Colo. While at GE, he completed the Financial Management and Advanced Financial Management Programs.
Students can register or learn more about this and other classes at workforce.csi.edu, by going to the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center, or by calling 208-732-6310. Class size is limited so early registration is suggested.
