Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — The CSI Workforce Development and Training Department will be offering “Flagging and Basic Traffic Control Training” from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The class will meet in the Applied Technology and Innovation Center Room 134 on the CSI campus. Cost of the class is $99 per person.

This course will provide participants with safe flagging techniques specific to Idaho regulations. Students will be provided with the information and procedures necessary to enhance the safety of both workers and drivers while in typical street and highway construction and repair projects.

Students can register or learn more about this and other classes at workforce.csi.edu, by going to the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center, or by calling 208-732-6310. Class size is limited.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments