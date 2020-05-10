CSI voice majors qualify for National Student Auditions preliminary round​

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TWIN FALLS — College of Southern Idaho freshman voice majors Katie Hansen and Katherine Wheeler have qualified for the national preliminary round in the National Student Auditions, an event sponsored by the National Association of Singing Teachers.

The student auditions are held annually and begin in the region with a video audition. Hansen, soprano, and Wheeler, mezzo-soprano, both advanced from the Intermountain Region. The top five singers from each eligible regional category are chosen to advance to the national preliminary round. Both students competed in the Lower College Women’s category.

Hansen and Wheeler each began studying voice with CSI associate professor Serena Jenkins Clark while still in high school, and chose to continue as college students at CSI, majoring in voice.

“NATS provides wonderful opportunities for young singers to push themselves artistically and to begin to develop a larger framework for understanding their voice and the potential within,” Serena Jenkins Clark, a member of the National Association of Singing Teachers, said in a statement. “When I was a young singer, it was invaluable to me to get off-campus and hear singers from an entire geographic region. It was most helpful to receive feedback from a variety of teachers and vocal professionals.”