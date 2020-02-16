TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho thanks Arlen Blaylock, chief operating officer and chief nursing officer, and Brett Hobde, project manager, of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, for a donation of 20 crash carts or code carts to the CSI Health Sciences and Human Services department. The carts are equipped with supplies needed when attempting to save a life during CPR and will replace toolboxes that students are using in the Patient Simulation Lab.
“St. Luke’s Magic Valley’s continued support of our Health Sciences and Human Services students is invaluable,” Joel Peacock, CSI Patient Simulation Lab coordinator, said in a statement. “It is donations like this that help bring to life the experiences we strive to create for our students in the Patient Simulation Lab. I am extremely grateful to have a partnership that supports CSI students and faculty in the education of future health care workers.”
St. Luke’s Magic Valley is a partner on nearly all CSI advisory boards hosted by the Health Sciences and Human Services department.
