TWIN FALLS — College of Southern Idaho Professor Michelle Critchfield has been recognized as one of three finalists for the 2018 Nurse Blake Awards, out of 1,700 nominations. Below is the submitted nomination by a CSI nursing student:
“Michelle comes to class everyday inspiring her students. She has taught me to think differently. In fact, that is one of our daily class objectives. She has a fresh unique way of teaching that doesn’t involve reading from slides; she actually engages us. Every class is different; best of all, her methods truly work when it comes to learning the material.
She spends time making funny art drawings to help us remember different birthing complications and has even made students race down the hall on sticks to teach us about the birthing process. She asks for input on what she can do better in class every day.
One day someone said, “Provide coffee,’” so she showed up to the next class period with a brand new Keurig and a coffee pot.
Students say she is also big on education and helping them find their path in life, so she sends out information about jobs and continuing education. She genuinely cares about students’ success. I can go to her with anything about school or life in general, and she always knows exactly what to do and how to handle every situation. She honestly seems more like an extremely intelligent life coach than a nursing professor.”
Voting for this award is open to the public at nurseblake.com/awards and will close at midnight tonight. The winner of each category will receive $500.
For more information, go to nurseblake.com/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.