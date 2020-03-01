CSI presents trumpet masterclass and recital

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Music Department will present a trumpet masterclass and recital Tuesday with guest performers and clinicians Zach Buie and Derek Ganong, members of the trumpet faculty at Boise State University. They will be accompanied by Boise pianist Peggy Purdy.

The masterclass will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 164 of the CSI Fine Arts building and the recital performance will follow at 7:30 p.m. in CSI Fine Arts 119.

The recital will feature a transcription of George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue,” as well as works by Antonin Dvorak, Joseph Turrin and others. Buie will also present the world-premiere performance of “Glory of the West,” by Lynn Petersen, a member of the music faculty at Carroll College in Helena, Montana.

Both events are free and open to the public.

More information: CSI music faculty member George Halsell, 208-732-6767 or ghalsell@csi.edu.

