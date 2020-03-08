CSI presents ‘An Exploration of Women’s Suffrage’ symposium
CSI presents ‘An Exploration of Women’s Suffrage’ symposium

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Social Science and Humanities Symposium presents “An Exploration of Women’s Suffrage: The 19th Amendment at 100” from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Friday in the Rick Allen Room at the Herrett Center for Arts and Sciences.

The two-day symposium explores the history and implications of the 19th Amendment and the Women’s Suffrage Movement. The session on Thursday examines the full context of the amendment. Friday’s program includes the implications and impact in contemporary America.

Presenters are Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb; Susan Swetnam, professor emerita, Idaho State University; David Adler, The Alturas Institute; Amy Canfield, professor of history, Lewis-Clark State College; and Tracey Morrison, folk singer.

The fee is $65 per person and includes lunch for both days.

One CSI academic credit is available: SOCY199AC01 or HUMA199AC01. Register online at csi.edu/sshs.

