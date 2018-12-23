TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer two forklift certification classes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 17 in the Applied Technology and Innovation Center, Room 134, on the CSI campus. The cost for each course is $135 per person.
- “Forklift Train the Trainer Training & Certification” is a one-day certification course designed to provide candidate instructors with the skills and knowledge to teach an effective forklift operator course and to evaluate competence. Participants will learn the instructional techniques involved to best deliver concepts in a classroom and/or field environment.
- “Forklift Operator Training & Certification” is a one-day certification course designed to provide participants with classroom training along with a practical confirmation of all skill levels in handling forklift trucks. The class teaches forklift operators to operate in a safe and efficient manner and includes a written theory/practical exam. OSHA requires all personnel to be certified to drive a forklift, and most employers across the U.S. are requesting previous forklift operator training or certification because of the increased demand for trucking and warehousing services.
The two certifications require three hours of instructor-led training and observation along with more than three hours of hands-on experience. The certifications are valid for three years.
Instructor Davy Gadd has experience as a teacher, with more than 15 years in commercial/residential construction. The past six years, he was the senior safety consultant for northern California’s leading OSHA safety training center.
Class size is limited, so early registration is suggested. To register, call 208-732-6310 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.
