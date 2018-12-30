TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer “5S and Lean Manufacturing Training” from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Jan. 23 and 30 in the Health Science and Human Services Center, Room 154, on the CSI campus. The cost of the class is $149 per person.
In today’s competitive environment, companies are fueling growth through leaner operations. This two-day interactive training offers the opportunity to increase productivity and boost the bottom line by mastering the principles and processes that will transform your business by doing more with less.
Teacher Dave O’Connell is a manufacturing specialist with over 30 years of manufacturing and food processing experience. He received advanced training in Training Within Industry — a simple, yet effective, method for training employees, dealing with people-problems and effectively using resources in the workplace.
To register, call 208-732-6310 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.
