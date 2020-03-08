CSI offers grant-writing course

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Community Education Center will offer "Grant Writing 101: Finding, Writing, and Winning the Funding You Need" from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in the CSI Shields Building, Room 102.
The course will focus on enhancing the skill set of beginning and experienced grant writers. Topics will include preparing to write a winning grant proposal, writing grant proposals that reviewers want to fund, and knowing what to do before and after a proposal is funded.
Instructors Justin Vipperman and Matthew English are full-time grant professionals in the Magic Valley and have more than 20 years of experience working with grants, government and public agencies, educational institutions and nonprofits.
Cost is $60. Register at csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.