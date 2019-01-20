TWIN FALLS —The College of Southern Idaho Community Education Center will offer “Grant Writing 101 For Healthcare Professionals” from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 9 in Shields 102 on the CSI campus. The cost of the class is $50.
This course is focused on enhancing the skill-set of both beginning and experienced healthcare-specific grant writers. Instructors will cover finding and preparing to write a winning grant proposal, writing grant proposals that reviewers want to fund, and knowing what to do before and after a proposal is funded.
Attendees will walk away with answers to questions like these: “Where can I find money for my company or organization?”, “How does the grant process work?” and “What can grant money be used for, and what are the grant funders really looking for?” A significant portion of the time will be available for attendees' questions that are specific to them, their organizations and their funding needs.
Instructors Justin Vipperman and Matthew English bring more than 20 years of experience working with grants, government and public agencies, educational institutions and nonprofit organizations. Both are currently employed as full-time grant professionals in the Magic Valley community.
Class size is limited, so early registration is suggested. To register, call 208-732-6442 or go to csi.edu/communityed or visit the CSI Community Education Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.