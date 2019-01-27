BURLEY — The CSI Mini-Cassia Introduction to Graphic Design will take place 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays from Jan. 30 to Feb. 19.
Instructor: Mallory Critchfield
Fee: $50
This course will further your understanding of the basic objectives, principles, and methods used in graphic design. You will learn and apply fundamentals to various software, such as Illustrator, Indesign, Photoshop and Acrobat. Learn techniques on web design, image editing, drawing and graphic animation, poster design, flyer design and more. In this course you will be introduced to the elements of design, principles of design, typography, how to prepare a document for print or web, and an introduction to image editing. Please note: Participants will need to have a desktop or laptop or subscription with Adobe Suite (Creative Cloud), Photoshop, Illustrator. Indesign, Photoshop, and Adobe Acrobat. Last class will be on Thur Feb 19. You may go online at www.communityed.csi.edu or call (208) 678-1400 to register.
String Art for Beginners
Choose one session:
Evening Session: T ● Jan 29 ● 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Morning Session: F ● Feb 1 ● 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Fee: $20 + $5 supply fee paid to instructor
Who knew some nails, wood, and string would become the new trending craft? Come learn how to make a string art project yourself! We will guide you through all the steps to create your own custom string art creation. Basic and advanced stringing will be discussed. You will get to choose between two holiday templates to string. You may go online at www.communityed.csi.edu or call 208-678-1400 to register.
Cake Decorating with Fondant
Thursdays, Feb. 7—Feb 28, 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
MC Center A14, Instructor: Angela Williams
Fee: $65 Ages: 16+
Learn the basics of cake decorating, from filling and frosting to amazing finishing touches! In this class you will learn to tort (level) cake layers, basic cake carving, and frosting techniques. You will learn how to use topers or finishers; ganache, sprinkles, and cake crumbles and the basics of borders, piping letters, and flowers. The instructor will also cover fondant including how to cover the cake with fondant, cut shapes and make figures. This class will require students to bring their own supplies including a frozen cake to decorate. A supply list will be provided upon registration. You may go online at www.communityed.csi.edu or call 208-678-1400 to register.
Pottery Workshop
Fridays, Feb 8 – Apr 19, 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Instructor: Shirley Stauffer
Fee: $75 + supplies ($20/20 lb. bag of clay paid to instructor), Ages 16+
Learn basics of handling, molding, shaping and throwing clay. Explore an array of ceramic building and glazing techniques while developing your own personal style using clay as an expressive medium. From the raw clay to a finished beautiful piece suitable for food use or decoration. Craft bowls, cups, or a wind chimes, or even that museum forgery! This course is reserved for beginning level participants, but this is not the old “ashtray” class; students will do free-hand, molding, wheel-throwing, and slab building. Participants must be 16 +yrs. to register. You may go online at www.communityed.csi.edu or call 208-678-1400 to register.
How Yoga Works
Tuesday, Thursday, April 4, 4 to 5 p.m.
MC Center A22
Instructor: Shalimar Summers
Fee: $40, Ages 16+
This is an introductory yoga course is designed to introduce you to the poses of yoga, breathing techniques and Patanjali’s 8 limbs of yoga, to successfully help individuals manage stress while obtaining a moderate exercise experience. Each class will start with a warm up, Sun Salutation A, Sun Salutation B, specific poses for the week, a breathing technic combined with a specific stress intention to help manage stress in our daily lives. We will touch on the 8 limbs of yoga to eliminate pain, stress, and help build a stronger yoga community in Cassia County. Please bring a water bottle, yoga mat, (or a mat may be provided by the college) and dress comfortably. You may go online at www.communityed.csi.edu or call 208-678-1400 to register.
