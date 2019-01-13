Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — The CSI Community Education Center will offer a series of glass-blowing classes during the spring semester at Scott’s Center, 496 Madrona St. Instructor is Wes Overlin. Torch, tools and safety gear will be provided.

“Glass Blowing: Open Studio” will be held at 7 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 28 through Feb. 25, for those who have experienced the art of torchworking and want to continue to work on their skills or projects. Cost is $60, plus $10 per hour paid to instructor for materials.

“Introduction to Glass Blowing” will meet at 7 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 31 through Feb. 28, with the basics of torchworking borosilicate (hard) glass, known as glass blowing. Learn the fundamentals of torchworking by molding solid glass into shapes and figures to create pendants, beads and tubular vessels. Cost is $60, plus $100 paid to instructor for materials.

“Glass Blowing for Couples” will meet from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at Scott’s Center. Learn the basics of working with hot glass by making a series of solid and blown objects. Also gain an understanding of glass as a material, the equipment needed, maintenance, safety and tools. No experience necessary. Cost is $60 per couple, plus $100 paid to instructor for materials.

Students can register or learn more about these or other classes at csi.edu/communityed, by going to the Community Education Center, or by calling 208-732-6442.

