TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Community Education Center is offering two new classes taught by artist Bruce Kremer. The cost is $40 each.
“Illustrated Travel Journals” class will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 24 through Oct. 8, at CSI’s Shields Building, room 113. Participants will learn to create a memory book of their travels or prep a journal for an upcoming adventure. They will explore journaling styles while collecting maps, brochures and photos to be cut and pasted, adding in pencil and watercolor sketches and overlapping written entries of their trip’s special moments. Bring a bound, blank-page journal or daily planner, basic colored pencils and watercolor set, scissors and 8 ounces of spray adhesive.
“Collage” class will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 26 through Oct. 10, at the Shields Building, room 113. Students will learn to arrange cut paper and a range of materials into artwork or illustrations. They will combine photos, painted paper, newspaper clippings, magazine images and scraps of fabric to compose a meaningful art piece. The instructor will discuss basic fundamentals of design and composition, and also the origins of collage and notable artists who work in the media. Bring a blank sketchbook or white poster board, scissors, pens, pencils and white craft glue.
Register for these and other classes at csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or visit the Community Education Center.
