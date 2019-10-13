{{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY — The College of Southern Idaho Mini-Cassia Center is offering enrichment courses geared for youth, ages 8 and older. Students can choose one course to attend. Instructor is Rick Parker.

“The Science Of Pizza” course meets 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center, Room A-14. Students learn about what goes into their favorite pizza and the science it involves. They will roll out fresh dough and top individual pizzas with favorite toppings. Also enjoy some of the pizza creations in class and take a personalized take-and-bake pizza home. Cost is $15. Limited to 10 participants.

“The Science Of Cookies” class meets 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center, Room A-14. Students learn the science behind cookie making and tips for baking chocolate chip cookies to please everyone. Also enjoy some treats. Cost is $15. Limited to 10 participants.

Register for these classes at communityed.csi.edu or call 208-678-1400.

