CSI Mini-Cassia Community Ed offers classes

Enhanced Concealed Weapons course, for age 21 or older, is available in two separate sessions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 14 or May 16, at the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office training room, 129 E. 14th St., Burley. Instructor is Deputy Tony Bernad. The class covers basic safety, ownership laws, and license requirements. Participants must furnish their own handgun that is in compliance with the concealed weapon laws, 100 rounds of ammunition, safety glasses and ear protection. The afternoon range instruction takes place at the Declo shooting range, and participants need to arrange their own transportation. Cost is $99.

“Fishing In Southern Idaho” class, for ages 16 and older, meets from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, March 18 through April 29, at the Mini-Cassia Center, Room A-05. Instructor is Kyle Zemke. Learn how to identify different species of fish and identify bodies of water with species habitat and feeding tendencies. Topics include lure choice and gear, retrieval methods and more. The course is designed for beginners and seasoned anglers with new methods and perspectives on targeting species of choice. Also includes optional field trips (bring sack lunches to the trips and provide your transportation). Zemke, a native of southern Idaho, competes at the national level as a professional kayak fisherman and is owner of ZR Custom Tackle in Mini-Cassia. Cost is $45.