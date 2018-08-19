BURLEY – Fall Community Education courses are coming soon to the CSI Mini-Cassia Center. You can register online for classes at www.communityed.csi.edu or call 208-678-1400.
Unusual Florals in Watercolour
Wed, Sept. 5 – Oct. 24, 7-9 p.m.
Instructor: Leslie Redhead
Fee: $128.00
Location: CSI MC Center, Room A16
In this course you will learn how to paint unusual and strange florals, from weeds to pods to thistles. We will design exciting compositions, and master the beauty of these plants through wet-in-wet and glazing techniques. All levels welcome. Supplies are required and a supply list will be provided at time of registration.
Computer Basics Windows 10
Tue & Thur Sept. 11 – Oct. 11 9 – 9:50 a.m.
Instructor: Shirley Stauffer
Fee: $50
Location: CSI MC Center, Room A25
Learn about your computer in an easy-paced, stress-free environment. We will learn everything from how to turn your computer on, setting up an e-mail account, navigating the Internet, and the basics of computer software that came pre-installed on your PC. This class will focus on basic vocabulary terms, using plain English, with no intimidating technical language. There is a $5 fee if you need a flash drive for reference materials.
Painting with Acrylics for Beginners I
Tues, Sept. 11- Oct. 16, 12:30 to 2:30 pm
Instructor: Shirley Stauffer
Fee: $45
Location: CSI MC Center, Room B14
Explore the dynamics and versatility of acrylics paints. Learn the basics of brush selection, color mixing, surface preparation, and a variety of texturing techniques to create your own unique masterpiece. Painting fundamentals will be discussed.
Financial Strategies for Retirement
Thur, Sept. 13, 20, 27, 6:30-9 p.m.
Instructor: Scott Jamison
Fee: $49 (includes one guest at no charge)
Location: CSI MC Center, Room A12
Americans will work more than 90,000 hours earning a living and building a nest egg; yet many will spend less than 10 hours preparing for a successful retirement. This class is designed to help you prepare for your retirement years, providing you with valuable information on how to get the most from your investments, social security, and retirement plans.
