BURLEY — The College of Southern Idaho Mini-Cassia Center is offering community education courses next week in Burley.
“Retire With Confidence: Your Roadmap To Financial Freedom” will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 1, 8 and 15, at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center, Room A-05. Topics will include how to create a retirement plan, Social Security, pension options, income investing, annuities, other income generating assets and budgeting for the retiree, investing in retirement, a plan for health care, tax strategies for retirement, and estate planning. Instructor Brian J Scott, CRPC, a Magic Valley native, is the owner and founder of Elevánt Wealth. Cost of the class is $49, which includes one guest at no charge.
“Painting with Watercolors” classes will meet from 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Oct. 2 through Oct. 30, at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center, Room B11. Instructor is Anna Workman. The course is for those wanting to sharpen their watercolor painting skills or to learn how to paint with watercolors. Beginners will have a curriculum to help explore and understand the nature of watercolor painting. Those with experience will explore watercolor painting using textural techniques, special relations in landscapes, and modeling through light and dark values. Cost is $85. Supplies are not included; supply list is emailed upon registration.
Register for these and other classes at communityed.csi.edu or call 208-678-1400.
