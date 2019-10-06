{{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY — The College of Southern Idaho Mini-Cassia Center will offer Power Yoga, a health enrichment course for ages 16 and older.

The class will meet at 8 a.m. Monday through Thursday, Oct. 14 through Dec. 12, at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center, Room A22, 1600 Parke Ave. Instructor is Shalimar Summers.

The course will incorporate the athleticism of Ashtanga, including vinyasas (a series of poses done in sequence) but with the flexibility to teach any poses in any order. Emphasis will be on strength and flexibility. Bring a water bottle and yoga mat, or a mat may be provided.

The cost is $40; register at communityed.csi.edu or call 208-678-1400.

