BURLEY — The College of Southern Idaho Mini-Cassia Center is offering a “Painting with Acrylics for Beginners I” course for ages 16 and older. 

The class will meet from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 5 through April 2, at the Mini-Cassia Center, room B14. Instructor is Shirley Stauffer

Participants will explore the versatility of acrylic paints and learn the basics of brush selection, color mixing, surface preparation, and a variety of texturing techniques.

Cost is $40. A list of supplies will be provided at time of registration. Register for the class at www.communityed.csi.edu or 208-678-1400.

