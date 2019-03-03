BURLEY — The College of Southern Idaho Mini-Cassia Center is offering a “Painting with Acrylics for Beginners I” course for ages 16 and older.
The class will meet from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 5 through April 2, at the Mini-Cassia Center, room B14. Instructor is Shirley Stauffer
Participants will explore the versatility of acrylic paints and learn the basics of brush selection, color mixing, surface preparation, and a variety of texturing techniques.
Cost is $40. A list of supplies will be provided at time of registration. Register for the class at www.communityed.csi.edu or 208-678-1400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.