CSI Mini-Cassia Center offers online grant-writing course

BURLEY — The College of Southern Idaho Mini-Cassia Center is offering an online course, "Grant Writing 101: Finding, Writing and Winning the Funding You Need," April 23 through the Zoom services. ​

The one-day online course is for beginning and experienced grant writers. The instructors will cover preparing to write a winning grant proposal, writing grant proposals that reviewers want to fund, and knowing what to do before and after a proposal is funded. Time will be available for attendees to ask questions that are specific to them, their organizations, and their funding needs.