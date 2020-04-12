CSI Mini-Cassia Center offers online grant-writing course

BURLEY — The College of Southern Idaho Mini-Cassia Center is offering an online course, "Grant Writing 101: Finding, Writing and Winning the Funding You Need," April 23 through the Zoom services.
The one-day online course is for beginning and experienced grant writers. The instructors will cover preparing to write a winning grant proposal, writing grant proposals that reviewers want to fund, and knowing what to do before and after a proposal is funded. Time will be available for attendees to ask questions that are specific to them, their organizations, and their funding needs.
Instructors Justin Vipperman and Matthew English are full-time grant professionals in the Magic Valley and have more than 20 years of experience working with grants, government and public agencies, educational institutions and nonprofit organizations.
Cost is $75. Register for the class at communityed.csi.edu or call 208-678-1400 and leave a message.
