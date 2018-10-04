BURLEY — The College of Southern Idaho Mini-Cassia Center is offering several community education courses.
Enhanced Concealed Weapons course for age 21 or older, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office training room, 129 E. 14th St., Burley. Instructor is Deputy Tony Bernad. The afternoon range instruction is at the Declo shooting range, and participants need to arrange their own transportation. The class covers basic handgun safety, ownership laws, and license requirements. Cost is $99.
Geology of Southern Idaho course with instructor Tim Gunderson, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 10 through Nov. 14, at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center, room B11, 1600 Parke Ave. Gain hands-on experience with the geologic development of southern Idaho, including insight into the Yellowstone “hot spot,” the 1983 Borah Peak earthquake, the Snake River Canyon and the Bonneville Flood that sculpted it. The course includes field trips to local areas of geological interest. Fee is $80.
Beginning American Sign Language with instructor Kathy Marker, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 11 through Nov. 15, at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center, room A12. The class is for ages 10 and older to learn basic sign language and fingerspelling, while developing skills and understanding to communicate with others who may be deaf or hearing impaired. Children need to be registered with a parent/guardian. Fee is $35. Family discounts may be available for those eligible.
Beginning Conversational American Sign Language with instructor Kathy Marker, 6:45 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 11 through Nov. 15, at the Mini-Cassia Center, room A12. The class is for ages 10 and older, who have been introduced to sign language and are ready to practice conversational skills, while learning words that are specific to their individual needs. Children need to be registered with a parent/guardian. Fee is $35. Family discounts may be available for those eligible.
To register or for class details, go online at communityed.csi.edu or call 208-678-1400.
