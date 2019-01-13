BURLEY — The College of Southern Idaho Mini-Cassia Center is offering several community education courses.
Pencils and Chalk Pastels course for beginners and advanced students, ages 16 and older, will begin at 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 29 through Feb. 26, at the Mini-Cassia Center, room B14. Instructor Shirley Stauffer. Learn basic drawing fundamentals and about drawing tools, paper surfaces, gray scales and tips for improvement. Using watercolor pencils, colors can be blended to produce a range of tones and shades. Supply list will be provided at registration. Cost is $40.
String Art for Beginners class will have a choice of sessions, at 6 p.m. Jan. 29 or 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 1 at the Mini-Cassia Center. Instructor is Allie Steiner. Learn the steps to make a string art creation and choose between two holiday templates to string. Basic and advanced stringing will be discussed. Cost is $20 plus $5 supply fee paid to instructor.
Introduction to Graphic Design will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Jan. 30 through Feb. 19, at the Mini-Cassia Center, room A24. Instructor is Mallory Critchfield. Learn and apply fundamentals to various software, along with techniques on web design, image editing, drawing and graphic animation, poster and flier designs, and more. Participants will need a desktop or laptop or subscription with Adobe Suite (Creative Cloud), Photoshop, Illustrator, Indesign, Photoshop and Adobe Acrobat. Cost is $50.
Register for any of these classes at communityed.csi.edu or 208-678-1400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.