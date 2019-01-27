BURLEY — The College of Southern Idaho Mini-Cassia Center is offering community education courses for ages 16 and older.
“How Yoga Works” classes will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Feb. 5 through April 4, at the Mini-Cassia Center, room A22, 1600 Parke Ave. Shalimar Summers instructs the introductory yoga course with yoga poses, breathing techniques and Patanjali’s 8 limbs of yoga to help manage stress and for moderate exercise. Bring a water bottle and yoga mat, or a mat may be provided. Cost is $40.
“Cake Decorating with Fondant” classes meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7 through Feb. 28, at the Mini-Cassia Center, room A14. Instructor Angela Williams covers the basics of cake decorating, from filling and frosting to finishing touches. Learn to level cake layers, basic cake carving and frosting techniques, along with using toppers, basics of borders, and fondants. Students must bring their supplies including a frozen cake to decorate. Supply list will be provided at time of registration. Cost is $65.
“Pottery Workshop” will be held from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 8 through April 19, at the Mini-Cassia Center, room A16. Instructor is Shirley Stauffer. Learn basics of handling, molding, shaping and throwing clay. Explore an array of ceramic building and glazing techniques while developing a personal style using clay. The course is for beginning level participants. Cost is $75, plus supplies ($20 for clay paid to instructor).
Register for any of these classes at communityed.csi.edu or 208-678-1400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.