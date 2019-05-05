BURLEY — The College of Southern Idaho Mini-Cassia Center is offering community education courses this month.
“How Yoga Works” classes, for ages 16 and older, meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, through June 13, at the College of Southern Idaho Mini-Cassia Center room A22, 1600 Parke Ave., Burley. Shalimar Summers instructs the course with yoga poses, breathing techniques and Patanjali’s 8-limbs of yoga to help manage stress and for moderate exercise. Bring a water bottle and yoga mat, or a mat will be provided. Cost is $40. Register at communityed.csi.edu or 208-678-1400.
Enhanced Concealed Weapons course, for age 21 or older, is available in two separate sessions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 11 or July 20, at the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office training room, 129 E. 14th St., Burley. Instructor is Deputy Tony Bernad. The class covers basic safety, ownership laws, and license requirements. Participants must furnish their own handgun that is in compliance with the concealed weapon laws, 100 rounds of ammunition, safety glasses and ear protection. The afternoon range instruction takes place at the Declo shooting range, and participants need to arrange their own transportation. Cost is $79.
Watercolor classes, for ages 16 and older, meet at 1 p.m. Wednesdays, May 15 through June 12, at the CSI MC Center, room A16. Instructor is Anna Workman. Beginners will have a curriculum to help explore and understand the nature of watercolor painting. Those with experience will explore watercolor painting using textural techniques, special relations in landscapes, and modeling through light and dark values. Cost is $40. Supply list will be emailed upon registration.
Safe Sitter Babysitter Training, for ages 11 to 15, is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 31 at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center, room A12. Instructor Adria Masoner covers the fundamentals of caring for children of different age groups, safety and injury prevention, handling emergencies, and keeping children entertained. Bring a sack lunch. Cost is $40 (includes course book and a two-year certification card).
Register for any of these classes at communityed.csi.edu or 208-678-1400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.